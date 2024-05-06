Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 6th 2024

The Boston Bruins kick off their round two journey against the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena, Florida.

The two sides had different experiences getting through their round one opponents and both sides will be glad to come out of it on the right end.

The Bruins had a phenomenal battle against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which saw both sides battle it out till the very end. A game seven finish is exactly what both sides deserved and the Bruins came out on the bright side with an impressive two - one overtime win.

The Florida Panthers, on the other hand, had a rather smooth journey as they brushed aside the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 and made it through to round two with two games to spare.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Game info

Game Day: Monday, May 6th, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Sunrise, Florida

Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Amerant Bank Arena Live Stream: Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu

Boston Bruins game preview

The Boston Bruins started their playoff campaign by taking a three-one lead against the Maple Leafs but lost back-to-back games till they eventually turned their fortunes around yet another time to overcome the game seven battle.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins side faces injuries at an untimely moment in time, as they miss out on Danton Heinen, Andrew Peeke, Matthew Poitras and Milan Lucic due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Florida Panthers game preview

The Panthers finished one point above the Bruins in the Atlantic Division, clinching the top spot of their division. The Panthers will be disappointed with their game four defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning but they've overcome that defeat with a stunning six-one victory to confirm their round two berth.

Florida Panthers key players and injuries

Center Sam Bennett scored one goal and provided one assist in the round one fixtures before getting injured and subsequently sidelined.

The attacking pairing of Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe has contributed to 18 points between them over the first round fixtures. The pair will be hoping to add to their tally against a Bruins side that has conceded 12 goals in round one.

The top two sides of the Atlantic Division go head to head over seven games as it calls for a treat for all the fans out there. Let us know in the comments who you think will start round two with a victory.