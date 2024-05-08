Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 8, 2024

The Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers in game two of playoff round two series at the Amerant Bank Arena, Florida, on Wednesday. In game one, the Bruins produced an emphatic performance, winning 5-1.

The Bruins made it past a very turbulent round one against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which went all the way to game seven, which the Bruins winning 2-1.

The Panthers, meanwhile, will hope for more of the same from round one, which saw them to a comfortable 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Game info

Game Day: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Amerant Bank Arena Live Stream: Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu

Boston Bruins game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Bruins at Florida Panthers

The Bruins will hope to build on their success in game 1 against the Atlantic Division winners. Starting off on the back foot after conceding an early goal, the Bruins recovered well to take the win.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins will have Danton Heinen, Andrew Peeke, Matthew Poitras and Milan Lucic sidelined due to injury.

Brad Marchand has been the key man for the Bruins in the playoffs, providing nine points in eight games.

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs - Florida Panthers

The Panthers will be disappointed with how game 1 panned out. Despite taking the lead through Matthew Tkachuk's second-period goal, they conceded five. They will look to improve on their defensive woes on home ice.

Florida Panthers key players and injuries

Centre Sam Bennett, who got injured in the first round against the Lightning, is sidelined.

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe have contributed 10 and 9 points respectively in the playoffs and will look to add to their tallies.

Will the Panthers make a comeback and draw level in the series, or will the Bruins take a two-nil lead? Let's know in the comments section below.