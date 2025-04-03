Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 3, 2025

The Boston Bruins are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Boston (30-36-9) is coming off a 4-3 home loss to Washington. Montreal (35-30-9) is coming off a 3-2 OT comeback win over Florida.

Bruins vs. Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats

Boston is 296-353-103-11 all-time against Montreal

The Bruins are averaging 2.61 goals per game

Montreal is 19-12-5 at home

Boston is allowing 3.29 goals per game

The Canadiens are allowing 3.3 goals per game

The Bruins are 11-23-3 on the road

Montreal is averaging 2.98 goals per game

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Preview

Boston is rock bottom in the East and on a nine-game losing streak. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak (88 points), Pavel Zacha (45 points), Morgan Geekie (44 points) and Elias Lindholm (38 points).

The Boston Bruins are set to start Jeremy Swayman - who has a 20-27-6 record with a 3.12 GAA and a .892 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he maintains a 9-0-1 record with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Montreal, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back wins over Florida and is in a playoff spot. The Canadiens are set to start Sam Montembeault (27-23-6 with a 2.90 GAA and a .899 SV%). In his career against Boston, Montembeault maintains a 2-6-1 record with a 4.61 GAA and a .876 SV%.

The Montreal Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki (79 points), Cole Caufield (64 points), Lane Hutson (62 points) and Juraj Slafkovsky (47 points).

Bruins vs. Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

Boston is a +160 underdog while Montreal is a -192 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Bruins have been struggling; a big reason is their offense and lack of scoring, as well as Swayman's struggles in the cage.

Montreal is coming off back-to-back wins over the Panthers and the Habs should ride that momentum for a big win at home to continue their push for the playoffs.

Prediction: Canadiens 3, Bruins 1.

Bruins vs. Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Montreal ML (-192)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+100)

