Boston Bruins vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 2nd, 2024

The Boston Bruins (43-17-15) will take on the Nashville Predators (43-27-4) at the Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSO and NESN.

Expand Tweet

In its last road game, Boston won 3-2 against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, while Nashville suffered a 7-4 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche.

Boston Bruins vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview

The Bruins score an average of 3.27 goals per game and allow 2.73. Their power play efficiency stands at 23.2%.

Expand Tweet

David Pastrnak is their top scorer this season, with 45 goals and 57 assists, totaling 102 points. Brad Marchand has 27 goals and 36 assists, whilst Charlie Coyle has 23 goals and 32 assists. Charlie McAvoy has 34 assists, while Pavel Zacha has 18 goals and 33 assists.

Jeremy Swayman is 24-8-8 in goal, with a 2.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

Meanwhile, the Predators score an average of 3.27 goals per game but concede 3.04.

Filip Forsberg has been a standout performer, contributing 41 goals and 43 assists. Roman Josi has 19 goals and 57 assists, whilst Ryan O'Reilly has 25 goals and 36 assists. Gustav Nyquist tallied 22 goals and 36 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 32-22-4, with a 2.83 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

Boston Bruins vs Nashville Predators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 36 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Predators boast an overall record of 15-17-1-3 against the Bruins.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.4% win rate, while the Predators stand at 50.1%.

On penalty kills, the Predators has a 76.3% success rate, while the Bruins have an 82.1% success rate.

Boston Bruins vs Nashville Predators: Odds and Prediction

Boston has won 36 of its 63 games as the odds favorite and 36 of its 62 games with odds shorter than -115, giving it a 53.5% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Predators have been listed as underdogs in 37 games and defeated their opponents 18 times. With -106 odds or longer, they have a 16-19 record, giving them a 51.5% probability of winning here.

Prediction: Bruins 4–3 Predators

Boston Bruins vs Nashville Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Pavel Zacha to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Filip Forsberg to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Predators to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Nashville Predators Boston Bruins 0 votes View Discussion