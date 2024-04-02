Boston Bruins vs Nashville Predators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 2nd 2024 

Atlantic Division leaders Boston Bruins will face the Nashville Predators, playoff candidates, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The two teams, each with a different mission, will face off in what appears to be a knockout stage fixture.

Boston Bruins vs Nashville Predators: Game info

Date and Time : Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. EDT

: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. EDT Location : Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Boston Bruins game preview:

(43-17-15, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston Bruins

The Bruins sit at the top of the Atlantic Division right now, with the Florida Panthers just two points behind them. Despite the three defeats in their last five games, the Bruins will be hopeful that their last game against the Washington Capitals will be a base to build their form.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries:

The Bruins head into this game missing key players Pat Maroon, Derek Forbort, Matthew Poitras and Milan Lucic.

David Pastranak has been the Bruins' primary source of goals and assists this season, with 45 and 57, respectively. Winger Brad Marchand has also contributed 63 points to help the Bruins maintain their advantage at the top of the standings.

Nashville Predators game preview:

(43-27-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville Predators

Coming off two back-to-back defeats, the Predators will be hoping to make this game a cornerstone for the rest of their season.

The Nashville Predators have let in 15 goals in the last two games and will be hoping to fix that issue before heading into a game against an attacking Bruins side.

Nashville Predators key players and injuries:

Winger Filip Forsberg has played a vital role for the club this season, contributing 41 goals and 43 assists in 74 games. Defenseman Roman Josi has been a surprise addition to the stats chart this season, providing 57 assists so far.

Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O'Reilly have conducted business as usual, providing 60+ points so far.

With two teams on different spectrums within the table, one fighting to stay on top while the other fighting for a spot in the playoffs, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.