Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 8, 2025

The Boston Bruins are on the road to play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Boston (31-38-9) is coming off a 6-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. New Jersey (41-29-7) is coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the Rangers.

Bruins vs. Devils: Head-to-head & key stats

Boston is 100-46-19-14 all-time against New Jersey

The Bruins are averaging 2.62 goals per game

New Jersey is 19-13-5 at home

Boston is allowing 3.3 goals per game

The Devils are averaging 2.97 goals per game

The Bruins are 11-24-3 on the road

New Jersey is allowing 2.58 goals per game

Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils: Preview

Boston is among the weakest teams in the NHL, holding a record of 1-11 in their last 12 games. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak (97 points), Morgan Geekie (51 points), Pavel Zacha (45 points), and Elias Lindholm (43 points).

The Bruins will start Jeremy Swayman, who has a 21-28-6 record this season with a 3.08 GAA and a .895 SV%. In his career against New Jersey, he maintains a 2-1-1 record with a 2.16 GAA and a .935 SV%.

New Jersey, meanwhile, is firmly third in the Metro. The Devils are set to start Jacob Markstrom (26-14-6 with a 2.43 GAA and a .903 SV%). In his career against Boston, he maintains a 6-5-1 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .906 SV%.

The Devils are led by Jesper Bratt (88 points), Nico Hischier (66 points), Timo Meier (49 points) and Luke Hughes (42 points).

Bruins vs. Devils: Odds & Prediction

Boston is a +202 underdog, while New Jersey is a -250 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Bruins are one of the worst teams in the NHL, limping to the finish line. New Jersey still has stuff to play for, as they need to start playing better going into the playoffs.

The Devils will be able to limit the Bruins' struggling offense, as New Jersey will get a big home win here.

Prediction: Devils 4, Bruins 2.

Bruins vs. Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey -1.5 (+104)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-106)

