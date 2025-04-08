Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 8, 2025

The Boston Bruins are on the road to play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.
Boston (31-38-9) is coming off a 6-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. New Jersey (41-29-7) is coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the Rangers.
Bruins vs. Devils: Head-to-head & key stats
- Boston is 100-46-19-14 all-time against New Jersey
- The Bruins are averaging 2.62 goals per game
- New Jersey is 19-13-5 at home
- Boston is allowing 3.3 goals per game
- The Devils are averaging 2.97 goals per game
- The Bruins are 11-24-3 on the road
- New Jersey is allowing 2.58 goals per game
Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils: Preview
Boston is among the weakest teams in the NHL, holding a record of 1-11 in their last 12 games. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak (97 points), Morgan Geekie (51 points), Pavel Zacha (45 points), and Elias Lindholm (43 points).
The Bruins will start Jeremy Swayman, who has a 21-28-6 record this season with a 3.08 GAA and a .895 SV%. In his career against New Jersey, he maintains a 2-1-1 record with a 2.16 GAA and a .935 SV%.
New Jersey, meanwhile, is firmly third in the Metro. The Devils are set to start Jacob Markstrom (26-14-6 with a 2.43 GAA and a .903 SV%). In his career against Boston, he maintains a 6-5-1 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .906 SV%.
The Devils are led by Jesper Bratt (88 points), Nico Hischier (66 points), Timo Meier (49 points) and Luke Hughes (42 points).
Bruins vs. Devils: Odds & Prediction
Boston is a +202 underdog, while New Jersey is a -250 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Bruins are one of the worst teams in the NHL, limping to the finish line. New Jersey still has stuff to play for, as they need to start playing better going into the playoffs.
The Devils will be able to limit the Bruins' struggling offense, as New Jersey will get a big home win here.
Prediction: Devils 4, Bruins 2.
Bruins vs. Devils: Betting Tips
Tip 1: New Jersey -1.5 (+104)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-106)
