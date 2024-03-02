Boston Bruins vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 2, 2024

The 35-12-14 Boston Bruins will carry a three-game road losing streak into a clash with the 25-20-14 New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday, Mar 2 at 7.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGN.

Boston secured a 5-4 victory at home in its last game on Feb. 29 against the Vegas Golden Knights, while New York emerged victorious with a 5-3 road win against the Detroit Red Wings on the same day.

Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Game preview

The Boston Bruins are scoring 3.34 goals per game this season and giving up 2.72 goals per game.

David Pastrnak has been a key offensive force with 38 goals and 49 assists, while Brad Marchand has contributed 26 goals and 27 assists. Charlie Coyle has provided 21 goals and 29 assists.

Moreover, Jeremy Swayman, in goal, has a 19-6-8 record, maintaining a 2.53 GAA and a .919 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 2.95 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.32 GAA while their power play has a 22.4% success rate.

Brock Nelson takes the lead for New York, registering 27 goals and 21 assists and Mathew Barzal's 18 goals and 45 assists.

Moreover, Ilya Sorokin holds a 19-13-11 record in goal, boasting a 3.11 GAA and a solid .909 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 205 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Bruins have an overall record of 106-75-21-3 against the New York Islanders.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.5% win rate, while the New York Islanders have a 51.0%.

On penalty kills, the Bruins boast an 81.6% success rate, while the New York Islanders are at 71.3%.

Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Odds and prediction

This season, Boston has proven its dominance by winning 30 out of 53 games where they were favored. The Bruins boast a commendable 27-17 record when playing with odds shorter than -134, giving them a strong 57.3% chance of winning this one.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders have shown their ability to pull off upsets by securing victory in 13 out of 31 games where they were considered the underdog, amounting to a 41.9% success rate. When faced with odds of +115 or longer, the Islanders hold an 8-10 record and a 46.5% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: Bruins 5 - 2 Islanders.

Boston Bruins vs New York Islanders: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brock Nelson to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: No.

