Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 5, 2025

The Boston Bruins are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Boston (27-22-6) is coming off a 3-0 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. New York (25-23-4) is coming off a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bruins vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

Boston is 306-255-97-13 all-time against New York

The Bruins are averaging 2.76 goals per game

The Rangers are 13-11-2 at home

Boston is allowing 3.16 goals per game

New York is averaging 2.98 goals per game

Boston is 9-14-3 on the road

The Rangers are allowing 3.07 goals per game

Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers: Preview

The Bruins are on a two-game winning streak, including a 6-3 win over New York on Saturday. Boston is led by David Pastrnak who has 66 points, Brad Marchand has 42 points, Pavel Zacha has 32 points, and Morgan Geekie has 28 points.

The Bruins will start Joonas Korpisalo who's 9-5-2 with a 2.84 GAA and a .894 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he's 3-5-1 with a 3.51 GAA and a .873 SV%.

New York snapped their losing streak following their win against Vegas. The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin who's 17-18-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Boston, he's 4-8 with a 3.00 GAA and a .900 SV%.

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin who has 56 points, Adam Fox has 41 points, Mika Zibanejad has 33 points, Vincent Trocheck has 32 points, and Alexis Lafreniere has 31 points.

Bruins vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Boston is a +150 underdog while New York is a -180 favorite, while the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Bruins defeated New York on Saturday, but with Boston on the second half of a back-to-back, this is an ideal opportunity for the Rangers to win.

Igor Shesterkin should be able to limit the Bruins' offense, while Joonas Korpisalo has had some struggles this season. New York is also playing well at home as the Rangers will be able to get a much-needed win at home as both teams are competing for a playoff spot.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Bruins 1.

Bruins vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (-180)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Brad Marchand 3+ shots on goal (-110)

