Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 23rd 2024 

The Boston Bruins (41-15-15), first in the Eastern Conference, face off against the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Flyers (35-26-9) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN1, TVAS, NBCSP and NESN.

Boston suffered a 5-2 home loss to the New York Rangers in its previous outing on Thursday, March 21. Meanwhile, the Flyers faced a 3-2 defeat in overtime on the road to the Carolina Hurricanes in their last matchup on the same day.

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

The Bruins have an average of 3.32 goals per game and allow 2.73. Their power play efficiency stands at 23.8%.

David Pastrnak is their top scorer with 44 goals and 55 assists, totaling 99 points. Brad Marchand has contributed 27 goals and 35 assists, while Charlie Coyle has 23 goals and 31 assists. Charlie McAvoy has 33 assists, while Pavel Zacha has registered 17 goals and 30 assists.

In goal, Linus Ullmark holds a record of 19-7-7, with a 2.57 goals-against average and an impressive save percentage of .913.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Flyers have a GFA of 2.91 and a GAA of 3.01, while their power play success rate is 12.7%.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 28 goals and 31 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 25 goals and 21 assists. Joel Farabee has contributed 21 goals and 28 assists.

In goal, Samuel Errson holds a record of 20-14-6, with a 2.68 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 249 times

The Bruins are 138-86-21-4 against the Flyers.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.4% win rate, while the Flyers have a 49.5%.

On penalty kills, the Bruins have an 84.6% success rate, while the Flyers are at 82.1%.

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and Predictions

This season, Boston has won 35 of 61 games as the odds favorite and 25 of its 39 games with odds shorter than -153, giving it a 60.5% chance of winning tonight.

Conversely, the Flyers secured 22 wins in the 49 games where they were considered underdogs. However, Philadelphia holds a record of 13-12 when odds list it at +129 or longer, giving the Flyers a 43.7% chance to win tonight's matchup.

Prediction: Bruins 4 - 2 Flyers

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Owen Tippett to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: Yes

