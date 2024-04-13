Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 13th, 2024

The Boston Bruins, with a record of 46 wins, 18 losses, and 15 overtime losses, are going head-to-head with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who've got 37 wins, 30 losses, and 12 OT losses.

The game will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starting at 8:00 PM ET. You can watch it on ABC.

Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins recently had their four-game winning streak halted by the Carolina Hurricanes, leaving them tied with the Hurricanes for second place in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing the New York Rangers by three points. With only three games remaining in their schedule, the Bruins aim to narrow the gap against the Rangers in their upcoming Saturday matchup.

Despite averaging 3.24 goals per game, they managed just one goal on 23 shots in their last outing, courtesy of Charlie McAvoy, with an assist from Jakub Lauko. In goal, Jeremy Swayman faced 27 shots, saving 22, but his overall record stands at 29-9-8 in 43 games, with a 2.56 goals-against average (GAA) and a .915 save percentage.

On the other side, the Pittsburgh Penguins bounced back from a defeat to Toronto with a win over the Detroit Red Wings, propelling them into the final playoff spot in the East, one point ahead of Detroit and three points behind the New York Islanders. They seek to extend their lead over the Red Wings in their upcoming contest.

Offensively, the Penguins averaged 3.05 goals per game, netting six in their last outing, including contributions from Sidney Crosby, Reilly Smith, and Bryan Rust. However, defensively, they have struggled, conceding an average of 2.98 goals per game, exemplified by the five goals they allowed in their recent victory.

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves on 30 shots, maintaining a record of 17-6-7 in 35 games, with a 2.89 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Additionally, due to illness, John Ludvig's availability for the game remains uncertain.

Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head

Pittsburgh Penguins have won 24 out of 54 games played, while the Boston Bruins have won 30.

Both teams have suffered losses, with Pittsburgh having 30 losses and Boston having 24 losses.

Pittsburgh has been slightly more successful in overtime, winning 6 games compared to Boston's 4.

Neither team has won any games in shootouts, both having 0 wins and 0 losses.

On average, Pittsburgh scores 2.7 goals per match, while Boston scores 3 goals per match.

Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Predictions

The Boston Bruins enter as favorites with odds of -132, indicating a higher probability of winning. Their recent loss against the Carolina Hurricanes may have fueled their determination to bounce back strong.

On the other side, the Pittsburgh Penguins, as underdogs at +111, are coming off a thrilling 6-5 win against the Detroit Red Wings. With an over/under set at 6 goals, it promises to be an exciting game with potential for a high-scoring affair.

Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Bruins to score first: Yes

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score: Yes