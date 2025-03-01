Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 01, 2025

The Boston Bruins are on the road to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Thursday as Boston (27-25-8) suffered a 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders while Pittsburgh (24-28-9) won 5-4 in overtime over Philadelphia.

Bruins vs Penguins: Head-to-head & key stats

Boston is 127-72-21-8 all-time against the Penguins

The Bruins are averaging 2.73 goals per game

Pittsburgh is 14-12-4 at home

Boston is allowing 3.18 goals per game

The Penguins are averaging 2.83 goals per game

The Bruins are 9-15-3 on the road

Pittsburgh is allowing 3.59 goals per game

Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview

Boston is on a four-game losing streak but is outside of a playoff spot. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak's 73 points, Brad Marchand's 47 points, Pavel Zacha's 35 points and Morgan Geekie's 31 points.

They will likely start Jeremy Swayman who is 18-19-6 with a 3.00 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against the Penguins, he is 2-5 with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh snapped a four-game losing streak on Thursday. The Penguins are expected to start Joel Blomqvist who is 3-9 with a 3.72 GAA and a .886 SV%. He's never played Boston in his career.

The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby who has 61 points, Rickard Rakell with 49 points, Erik Karlsson with 43 points and Bryan Rust with 42 points.

Bruins vs Penguins: Odds & Prediction

Boston is a -120 favorite while Pittsburgh is a +100 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Both teams have struggled this season but this is a good spot for Boston to get a road win. The Bruins will be able to score a lot against the Penguins, who struggle defensively and in net.

Prediction: Bruins 5, Penguins 3.

Bruins vs Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Boston ML (-120)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+110)

