Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 22, 2025

The Boston Bruins (30-31-9) continue their four-game road trip out West on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks (18-42-9) at SAP Center. The Bruins were crushed 5-1 in Vegas on Thursday night, while the Sharks fell 3-1 at home to Carolina on Thursday night.

Bruins vs. Sharks: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Bruins have a 31-12-5-0 record against the Sharks.

The Bruins are 14-7-2-0 on the road against the Sharks.

Boston beat San Jose 6-3 at home on Jan. 20. Saturday is the second and final matchup of their two-game in-season series.

Boston averages 3.18 goals per game against San Jose.

The Sharks average 2.79 goals per game against the Bruins.

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Preview

The Boston Bruins have had a tough month of March, going 3-6-1 and falling further out of the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.

The Bruins (69 points) now sit in seventh place in the Atlantic division and are five points behind Montreal (74 points) for the final wildcard spot. Meanwhile, the Sharks (45 points) have had another difficult season and are already eliminated from postseason contention. They are in last place in the entire NHL.

Boston's top two defensemen Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) remain out of the lineup with long-term injuries.

For San Jose, captain Logan Couture (groin) and defenseman Jan Rutta are on IR, while defensemen Henry Thrun (upper body) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) are day-to-day with injuries and questionable to play against Boston.

Bruins vs. Sharks: Odds and Predictions

Boston is a road favorite to beat San Jose on Saturday night at SAP Center. Here are the official odds, per the DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston is -166 to win on the moneyline.

San Jose is +140 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Boston -1.5, which is +160.

The over/under is 5.5 goals.

The over-goals is -120, while the under-goals is +100.

Prediction:

Neither team has been playing well lately, which means something has to give on Saturday night. Despite all of the trade deadline departures and the injuries on the blueline, Boston should be able to hold off San Jose, although the home team will keep it relatively close.

Score Prediction: Bruins 4 - Sharks 2

