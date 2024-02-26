Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 26, 2024

The Boston Bruins (34-12-13) take on the Seattle Kraken (24-22-11) at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, Feb 26 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, Sports NW, and NESN.

Both teams are eager to rebound from losses, with the Bruins falling 3-2 in overtime to the Canucks and the Kraken succumbing to a 5-2 defeat against the Wild.

Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins are scoring 3.32 goals per game this season and giving up 2.69 goals per game.

David Pastrnak has been a key offensive force with 36 goals and 46 assists, while Brad Marchand has contributed 26 goals and 26 assists. Charlie McAvoy has provided 31 assists. Linus Ullmark, in goal, has a 16-6-5 record, maintaining a 2.72 GAA and a .914 SV%

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken averages 2.75 goals per game, succeeding on 22.8% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, they concede 2.84 goals per game.

Jared McCann leads the team with 25 goals and 21 assists. Jordan Eberle contributed 13 goals and 21 assists, while Vince Dunn added 32 assists. Moreover, Joey Daccord holds a season record of 16-12-10 in goal, with a 2.45 GAA and a .919 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 5 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Kraken have an overall record of 2-3 against the Bruins.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.4% win rate, while the Kraken have a 47.3%.

On penalty kills, the Bruins boast an 81.5% success rate, while the Kraken are at 79.0%.

Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken: Odds and prediction

Boston, the odds-on favorite in 51 games this season, has won 29. The Bruins have won 23 of 39 games with odds of less than -139, giving them a 58.2% chance of winning this one.

Meanwhile, the underdog Seattle Kraken has defied the odds in 13 out of 36 instances this season. Among the 22 games where they played as underdogs with odds of +117 or longer, they hold a record of 9-13, with a win probability of 46.1%.

Prediction: Bruins 5–2 Kraken

Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Jared McCann to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Kraken to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win ? Seattle Kraken Boston Bruins 0 votes