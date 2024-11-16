Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | November 16, 2024

The Boston Bruins are at home to play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Boston (8-8-2) is coming off a 7-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. St. Louis (7-9-1) is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Bruins vs Blues: Head-to-head & key numbers

Boston is 72-44-18-11 all-time against St. Louis

The Bruins are 5-3-1 at home

The Blues are allowing 3.47 goals per game

Boston is averaging 2.59 goals per game

St. Louis is averaging 2.53 goals per game

The Bruins are allowing 3.17 goals per game

The Blues are 3-4-1 on the road

Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues: Preview

Boston is coming off a 7-2 loss to Dallas after defeating St. Louis 3-2 on Tuesday. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak, who has 17 points. Brad Marchand has 13 points, Elias Lindholm has nine points, and Cole Koepke has eight points.

The Bruins will start Jeremy Swayman, who's 5-6-2 with a 3.35 GAA and a .888 SV%. At home this season, Swayman is 4-2-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .903 SV%, while in his career against St. Louis, he's 3-2 with a 3.01 GAA and a .873 SV%.

St. Louis, meanwhile, is on a four-game losing streak, including a loss to Boston earlier in the week. The Blues are led by Jordan Kyrou, who has 15 points. Pavel Buchnevich has 11 points, Colton Parayko has 10 points, and Dylan Holloway has eight.

The Blues will start Jordan Binnington, who's 4-7-1 with a 3.31 GAA and .886 SV%. Binnington is 1-3-2 with a 2.64 GAA and a .915 SV% in his career against Boston. On the road this season, he's 2-3-1 with a 3.11 GAA and a .897 SV%.

Bruins vs Blues: Odds & prediction

Boston is a -218 favorite, while St. Louis is a +180 underdog with the over/under set at 5.5 goals, with the over juiced to -125.

The Bruins already beat St. Louis on the road this week. Boston plays much better at home, while the Blues are on a long streak and haven't played good hockey.

Swayman has also been better at home, and he could have a good game against the struggling Blues offense.

Prediction: Bruins 4, Blues 2

Bruins vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Boston -1.5 (+120)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-120)

