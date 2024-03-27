Boston Bruins vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 27, 2024

The Boston Bruins are on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available on TNT.

Boston Bruins vs Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

The Boston Bruins are 42-16-15 and first in the Atlantic Division. Boston is coming off a 4-3 comeback win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, snapping a two-game losing skid.

The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak, who has 101 points. Brad Marchand has 63 points. Charlie Coyle has 55 points. Pavel Zacha has 49 points, while Charlie McAvoy has 49 points.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, are 39-25-7 and sixth in the East. Tampa Bay is four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic. The Lightning returned to the win column on Sunday after losing 4-3 in OT to the LA Kings. Tampa Bay is 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

The Lightning have been led by Nikita Kucherov who has 123 points. Brayden Point has 80 points. Victor Hedman has 69 points. Steven Stamkos has 65 points, while Brandon Hagel has 64 points.

Bruins vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key numbers

Boston is 72-31-9-5 all-time against Tampa Bay.

The Bruins are 19-7-9 with a +12 goal differential on the road.

The Lightning are 21-9-4 with a +26 goal differential at home.

Boston is averaging 3.32 goals per game, which ranks 10th.

Tampa Bay is averaging 3.48 goals per game, which ranks sixth.

The Bruins are allowing 2.74 goals per game, which ranks seventh.

The Lightning are allowing 3.31 goals per game, which ranks 23rd.

Bruins vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction

The Boston Bruins are -108, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are -112 and the over/under is set at six goals.

Boston is on a back-to-back but is still one of the best teams in the NHL. However, Tampa Bay plays well at home and is playing well recently. Andrei Vasilevskiy is starting to find his groove in the net, which could be key, as the Bruins offense is one of the best in the league.

However, this is a good spot to take Tampa Bay at home at a pick'em price to continue their hot streak.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 3-2 Boston

Bruins vs Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay to win -112

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -115

Tip 3: Anthony Duclair over 2.5 shots on goal +150

Tip 4: Charlie Coyle over 0.5 points -110

