Boston Bruins vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 27th 2024

The 41-16-15 Boston Bruins will take on the 39-25-7 Tampa Bay Lightning at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday. The Atlantic Division clash between second and fourth is set to be a fiery display and with playoff spots on the line, expect fireworks.

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Game info

Date and Time: Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

TV Broadcast: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Live Streaming: Fugo TV, NHL.TV

Radio: CKGM TSN 690 Montreal and 102.5 The Bone

Boston Bruins preview

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are having a phenomenal season, having acquired the joint second-highest points tally in the league. The Bruins have one foot in the playoffs and will be looking to show their dominance away from home.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins are currently missing defenseman Derek Forbort, as well as key forwards Pat Maroon and Matthew Poitras.

The Bruins have been dominant on both sides, with attacking prowess and defensive discipline. David Pastrňák has 99 points on the season and will be hoping to hit the 100-point mark here. Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle have both contributed 50+ points as the Bruins keep marching on.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hoping to get the vital points that get them closer to the third-placed Toronto Maple Leafs. Avoiding a wild-card berth is always ideal, and a statement win here could go a long way to building belief throughout the roster. The Lightning will look to get their fans loud and put pressure on the Bruins from the off.

Tampa Bay Lightning key players and injuries

The long list of injuries for the Lightning is a concern for the franchise as they currently see Victor Hedman, Haydn Fleury, Mikhail Sergachev and Brayden Point sidelined.

Nikita Kucherov has been a standout for Tampa Bay, scoring 41 goals and recording 82 assists, and he will be one to watch in this game. Steven Stamkos has 29 goals and 36 assists, totaling 65 points in the campaign.

The Lightning are a very good team and this will be a good test in what could be a playoff game come the postseason. Expect a loud and hostile arena for the Bruins when they take the ice in Tampa on Wednesday.