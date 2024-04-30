Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 5 | Apr. 30, 2024

The Boston Bruins, leading the series 3-1, host the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs East First Round at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday.

The game will be broadcast on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS, and NESN. The Bruins have strong track record against the Maple Leafs, having won nine of their last 10 games.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The Boston Bruins have a 47-20-15 record, with an impressive 21-6-3 against the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins have a scoring average of 3.50 goals per game and concede 1.75 goals against their opponents.

Jake DeBrusk has three goals, two assists, for five points, while Brad Marchand adds three goals, five assists for eight points, alongside 14 shots on goal.

David Pastrnak has contributed two goals, two assists, tallying four points with 11 shots on goal. Charlie McAvoy adds four assists totaling four points with eight shots on goal.

Between the pipes, Jeremy Swayman has a 3-0-0 record, with a 1.34 GAA and an .956 SV%, having faced 91 shots and conceding only four goals.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs holds a 46-26-10 overall record, including a 12-15-3 against the Atlantic Division.

Despite, +37 scoring differential with 298 goals scored and 261 allowed, the Maple Leafs have lost seven of their last eight games, including their final four regular season matches.

Offensively, they're averaging 1.75 goals per game, with 7.1% success rate on the power play, while conceding an average of 3.50 goals per game.

David Kampf has contributed one goal, and Tyler Bertuzzi has 11 shots on goal. Auston Matthews leads Toronto with three points in four games but is questionable due to illness.

Jospeh Woll, who replaced Samsonov in Game 4, will start in goal for Toronto, has a 2.94 GAA and .907 SV% this season.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Injury report

The Bruins have Justin Brazeau sidelined with an upper-body injury, while Milan Lucic is absent for personal reasons. Matthew Poitras recovers from a shoulder injury, while Derek Forbort's availability remains uncertain.

On Toronto's side, Bobby McCann's lower-body injury, has him listed as day-to-day, while John Klingberg and Jaze Muzzin are sidelined with hip and back injuries, respectively.

Matt Murray is also dealing with a hip injury, while the status of Toronto's star player, Auston Matthews is questionable due to illness.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Maple Leafs and Bruins have clashed 87 times in playoffs. The Maple Leafs hold a 41-45-1 record against the Bruins.

In faceoffs, the Maple Leafs have an average success rate of 53.4%, compared to the Bruins' 46.6%.

In penalty kill proficiency, the Bruins lead with an 92.9% success rate, while the Maple Leafs stand at 53.8%.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

The Bruins are the odds-on favourites, winning 39 of 69 games, including 18 of 29 games with odds below -167, giving them 62.5% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have been the underdogs in 20 games and have had eight upsets. Toronto has faced odds of +140 or longer in two games, splitting the results evenly at 1-1, and holds a 41.7% chance of victory in this contest.

Prediction: Bruins 5-2 Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Brad Marchand to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Maple Leafs to beat the spread: No

Hot Betting Tip: Brad Marchand of the Bruins has at least one assist in each of the last four games, offering a betting prospect on his assists.