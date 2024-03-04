Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 4, 2024

The Boston Bruins (35-13-14, second in the Atlantic Division) clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs (35-17-8, third in the Atlantic Division) at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN+, SN, TVAS and NESN.

Toronto secured a 4-3 shootout victory at home in their last outing on Saturday against the Rangers, winning the shootout 2-1. Meanwhile, Boston lost 5-1 on the road in their most recent game on Saturday against the Islanders.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins are scoring 3.31 goals per game this season and giving up 2.76 goals per outing.

David Pastrnak has been a key offensive force with 38 goals and 49 assists, while Brad Marchand has contributed 26 goals and 27 assists. Charlie Coyle has provided 21 goals and 29 assists.

Jeremy Swayman, in goal, has a 19-6-8 record, maintaining a 2.53 GAA and a .919 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are scoring an average of 3.65 goals per game, making them the best scoring team in the league, but their defense ranks 19th, allowing 3.15 goals per outing.

Their power play efficiency is an impressive 28.4%, placing them second overall. Auston Matthews leads Toronto with 53 goals, 26 assists and 252 shots on goal. He has been complemented well by William Nylander with 33 goals, 50 assists and 245 shots on goal, while Mitch Marner has 24 goals and 50 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov is 15-5-6, with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 769 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Bruins have an overall record of 348-316-99-6 against the Maple Leafs.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.4% win rate, while the Maple Leafs have a 54.0%.

On penalty kills, the Bruins boast an 81.4% success rate, while the Maple Leafs are at 78.0%.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

Toronto has found success in 30 of 50 games this season when favored by the odds. Furthermore, in 39 games where the odds were shorter than -131, the Maple Leafs have emerged victorious 24 times, indicating a strong 56.7% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been labeled as the underdogs in six games this season, pulling off upsets three times. Additionally, Boston has played with odds of +110 or longer in two games, emerging victorious on both occasions, which gives them a 47.6% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5-3 Bruins

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Bruins to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Toronto Maple Leafs Boston Bruins 0 votes