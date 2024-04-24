Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Apr. 24, 2024

The Boston Bruins visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in game three on Wednesday in what seems like the most exciting round one set of fixtures.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead in the seven-game series against the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one, following which they got pegged back on terms with the Maple Leafs securing a 3-2 victory in game two.

The Bruins finished second in the Atlantic Division and will be hopeful to turn things around in the third game of the series and take the lead against a very resilient Maple Leafs side.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: HNIC, Sportsnet

Live Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on 630 CHED AM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Boston Bruins game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins

Despite their two goals against the Maple Leafs, the Bruins had a porous defense, allowing three goals. The team will want to reclaim the lead when they travel away from home in front of a hostile Maple Leafs crowd.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins will miss out on Matthew Poitras, Milan Lucic, Derek Forbort and Justin Brazeau due to injuries.

Jake DeBrusk, David Pastranak and Brad Marchand have been the top performers for the Bruins in the playoffs this season so far and the fans will be hoping for more points from them to make sure their side gets over the line in the important third game.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs have returned to form at the right time, edging out the Bruins in a tight game. The third-period goal by Auston Matthews gave the Maple Leafs a much-deserved lead on the night.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries

The Maple Leafs will be without Bobby McMann, Matt Murray Ty Voit, Jake Muzzin and John Klingberg due to injuries.

The attacking duo of Auston Matthews and William Nylander has been at the top of their game this season, with the pair contributing the majority of goals for the Maple Leafs.

With the Maple Leafs putting the series 1-1, it will be interesting to see if the Bruins try to go on their front foot and take hold of this series or if the Maple Leafs will use their home advantage and get the important 2-1 lead in round one.