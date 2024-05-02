Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 2, 2024

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in game six of the first round of the playoffs on Thursday. The game is at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, with the Bruins leading 3-2.

The Bruins got off to a good start to the series, winning the first game, but the Maple Leafs responded in game two to bring the series back on level terms. The Bruins went on to win two back-to-back games, while the Maple Leafs pulled one back ahead of game six.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: HNIC, Sportsnet

Live Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on 630 CHED AM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Boston Bruins game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bruins

The Bruins would have hoped to put the series to bed by now but head into game six on nervy territory.

They finished second, one point behind the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division this season. Heading into game six, they will want to put the series out of reach for the Maple Leafs and ease into round two.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins will miss Andrew Peeke, Matthew Poitras and Milan Lucic due to injury concerns.

Wingers Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk have been the star players in round one, scoring eight and five points respectively. The duo will hope to keep their current form up to make sure that the Bruins go deep into the postseason.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs deserve a lot of credit to be in the situation they are in. Given their recent injury crisis and trailing 3-1 against an inform Bruins team, the Maple Leafs played a hard-fought game five to give themselves hope to make it to the next round.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries

The Maple Leafs will miss Bobby McMann, Auston Matthews, Matt Murray, Ty Voit, Jake Muzzin and John Klingberg due to injury.

The attacking duo of Auston Matthews and Max Domi has been at the top of the scoring charts for the Maple Leafs this year. Given the return of William Nylander, the Maple Leafs will be optimistic of their chances in game six.