Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 24, 2024

The Boston Bruins remain on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks preview

The Boston Bruins are 34-12-12 and in first place in the East. Boston is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in OT on Wednesday.

The Bruins have been led by David Pastrnak who has 82 points, Brad Marchand has 52 points, Charlie Coyle has 46 points and Charlie McAvoy has 40 points.

The Vancouver Canucks, meanwhile, are 37-16-6 and in first place in the West. Vancouver is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on the road on Thursday which was their fourth-straight loss.

The Canucks have been led by J.T. Miller who has 75 points, Elias Pettersson has 73 points, Quinn Hughes has 69 points, Brock Boeser has 57 points and Filip Hronek has 42 points.

Bruins vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vancouver is 35-76-15-2 all-time against Boston.

The Bruins are averaging 3.37 goals per game which ranks ninth.

Vancouver is averaging 3.67 goals per game which ranks third.

Boston is allowing 2.68 goals per game which ranks fifth.

The Canucks are allowing 2.71 goals per game which ranks sixth.

The Bruins are 16-5-6 on the road with a +14 goal differential.

Vancouver is 19-5-2 at home with a +39 goal differential.

Bruins vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

The Boston Bruins are -135 favorites while the Vancouver Canucks are +110 underdogs with the over/under set at six goals.

Vancouver has been struggling as of late and its struggles should continue Saturday as Boston has been solid, especially on the road. This could be a Stanley Cup preview as these are two of the top teams in each conference right now.

But, in this spot, the Bruins should be able to get the win, as Boston's offense has been clicking, while Vancouver has struggled defensively as of late.

Prediction: Bruins 5, Canucks 2.

Bruins vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win -135.

Tip 2: Over 6 goals -101.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Boston Vancouver 0 votes