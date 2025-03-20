Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 20, 2025

The Boston Bruins are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Boston (30-30-9) is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to Buffalo. Vegas (39-20-8) is coming off a 3-0 loss to Detroit.

Bruins vs. Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

Boston is 8-3-2 all-time against Vegas

The Bruins are averaging 2.69 goals per game

Vegas is 24-7-3 at home

Boston is allowing 3.18 goals per game

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.29 goals per game

The Bruins are 11-18-3 on the road

Vegas is allowing 2.7 goals per game

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Boston is on a three-game losing streak and hasn't played well since the deadline. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak, who has 83 points. Pavel Zacha has 41 points, Morgan Geekie has 37 points and Mason Lohrei has 29 points.

The Bruins will start Jeremy Swayman, who's 20-33-6 with a 3.00 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against Vegas, Swayman is 2-2-2 with a 3.15 GAA and a .897 SV%.

Meanwhile, Vegas is in first place in the Pacific Division but is on a two-game losing streak. The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill, who's 24-11-5 with a 2.54 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Boston, he's 0-3 with a 5.05 GAA and a .846 SV%.

The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel, who has 80 points. Mark Stone has 58 points, Tomas Hertl has 55 points, Shea Theodore has 48 points, and Pavel Dorofeyev has 43 points.

Bruins vs. Golden Knights: Odds & prediction

Boston is a +235 underdog, while Vegas is a -290 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Bruins have been struggling mightily, and this is a great spot for Hill to finally get his first win against Boston and play much better.

Boston has struggled to score since the trade deadline, while Vegas played well defensively and in the net. At home, the Golden Knights have been dominant, and they will continue that success en route to a lopsided win here.

Prediction: Vegas 5, Bruins 2.

Bruins vs. Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Vegas -1.5 (-108)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)

Tip 3: Mark Stone 2+ shots on goal (-165)

