Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 30th 2024

The Boston Bruins (42-17-15) will face the Washington Capitals (36-27-9) at the Capital One Arena on Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, ALT and BSSO.

Boston lost 3-1 at home to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, while Washington lost 5-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview

The Bruins score an average of 3.28 goals per game and allow 2.74. Their power play efficiency stands at 23.4%.

David Pastrnak is their top scorer this season, with 45 goals and 56 assists, totaling 101 points. Brad Marchand has contributed 27 goals and 36 assists, while Charlie Coyle has 23 goals and 32 assists. Charlie McAvoy has 34 assists, and Pavel Zacha has provided 18 goals and 32 assists.

Jeremy Swayman holds a record of 23-8-8 between the pipes, with a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are averaging 2.71 per game and allowing 3.13 per game. Their power-play success rate is 20.9%.

Dylan Strome leads their offense with 25 goals and 35 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has 26 goals and 32 assists, with Connor McMichael adding 17 goals and 15 assists. In goal, Charlie Lindgren has a 21-13-5 record with a 2.74 GAA and maintains a save percentage of .912.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 178 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins boast an overall record of 86-57-21-14 against the Capitals.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.4% win rate, while the Capitals stand at 46.3%.

On penalty kills, the Capitals has a 79.2% success rate, while the Bruins are at 82.2%.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Odds and Prediction

Boston has won 35 of its 62 games as the odds favorite and 18 of its 28 games with odds shorter than -166, giving it a 62.4% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have been listed as the underdogs in 54 games and have upset their opponents 22 times. With +140 odds or longer, they have a 15-17 record, which means they have a 41.7% chance to win here.

Prediction: Capitals 4 - 2 Bruins

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Capitals to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Alex Ovechkin to score: Yes

Tip 4: Brad Marchand to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Bruins to beat the spread: Yes

