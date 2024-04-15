Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 15th 2024

The Boston Bruins will take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals game info

Date and Time: Monday, April 15, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

TV Broadcast: TNT, Max, NHL Network, Bally Sports

Live Streaming: Fubo TV\

The Bruins have clinched a playoff spot as they head into the last few games of the season. The team, currently in red-hot form after winning their last game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, will be looking at this fixture as preparation for their knockout stage games.

The Washington Capitals, on the other hand, are a team hoping to get a ticket to the playoffs and all they can do is win their remaining two games in hope of a chance to go through to the knockout stages.

Boston Bruins game preview

(47-18-15, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have been in good form throughout this season. Their last defeat came at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes last Wednesday. The team looking to get their hands on the coveted Stanely Cup are among the top favorites to lift the trophy this season.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins head into this game without Justin Brazeau, Derek Forbort, Matthew Poitras and Milan Lucic.

The Bruins have been led by their star attacker, David Pastrnak, who has scored 47 goals and 62 assists this season.

Washington Capitals game preview

(38-31-11, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals will need to win their last two games to have a shot at making the playoffs this season. The squad just rallied from a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres and went on to triumph against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Capitals will be planning on getting all points available and hoping other competitors for their spot drop some points.

Washington Capitals key players and injuries

The Capitals will be missing out on Nick Jensen, Rasmus Sandin, Ethan Bear and Nicklas Backstrom due to injury.

The attacking duo of Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Storme have contributed to 64 and 66, respectively, this season for the Capitals. Defenseman John Carlson has pitched in 9 goals and 42 assists from the blueline.

Will the Bruins win the game and help themselves finish at the top of their league this season or will the Capitals win this and potentially keep themselves in contention for the knockout stages? It will be interesting to find out.

