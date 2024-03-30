Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 30th 2024

The Washington Capitals host league leaders Boston Bruins at their home on Saturday. The Bruins who have one foot on the playoffs already, will be playing against a Capitals side that is desperately trying to get a playoff spot with or without the wildcard.

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals game info

Date and Time: Saturday, March 30, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

TV Broadcast: TNT, Max, NHL Network, Bally Sports

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Boston Bruins game preview

(42-17-15, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are sitting comfortably at the top of the Atlantic Division as they look to face a side struggling to make the playoffs. While the Bruins are coming off a 3-1 defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Washington Capitals.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins head into the game against the Capitals without key players Pat Maroon, Derek Forbort and Matthew Poitras.

David Pastranak has hit 101 points for the season, spearheading the roster in points tally, as winger Brad Marchand follows him with 27 goals and 36 assists for the season.

Washington Capitals game preview

(36-27-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have been in a rocky patch, currently facing a 5-1 defeat against the Maple Leafs. The Capitals will be hoping to close down the gap against the third-placed Flyers and make sure they get a guaranteed spot in the playoffs instead of hoping for a wildcard.

Washington Capitals key players and injuries

The Washington Capitals are missing key players in each position, as defenseman Ethan Bear, winger Sonny Milano and center Nicklas Backstrom are all out of contention for their important game against the Bruins.

Meanwhile, attacking duo Dylan Storme and Alex Ovechkin lead the line for the Capitals with 60 and 58 points, respectively. Defeseman John Carlson is having yet another season expressing his attacking prowess, contributing 45 points so far.

Will the Bruins win the game and ruin Capitals hearts or will the home fans of Washington Capitals lead their franchise to a famous victory at the Capital One Arena, Only time will tell.