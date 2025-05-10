Brad Marchand joins Gordie Howe, other NHL legends in Maple Leafs' playoff tormentor list

Brad Marchand etched his name into the NHL history books after scoring the overtime winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of their second round playoff series.

The goal was Marchand's 12th career playoff tally against Toronto, putting him seventh on the all-time list for most playoff goals scored against the Leafs.

With 33 career playoff points versus Toronto, Marchand has now tied Canadiens legend Henri Richard for the third-most in NHL history. Only the NHL legends Gordie Howe (53 points) and Alex Delvecchio (35 points) have more.

Marchand's heroics against Toronto are certainly nothing new. As a longtime Bruin, Marchand faced the Maple Leafs in four playoff series—and won them all. One of his memorable moments came in Game 7 of the 2013 series, when he set up Patrice Bergeron’s overtime goal that eliminated Toronto.

Now with the Florida Panthers following a March trade from Boston, Marchand has picked up right where he left off—continuing to torment the Maple Leafs. His overtime winner in Game 3 was a critical bounce-back performance after the Panthers dropped both Game 1 and Game 2 to cut the Leafs lead 2-1.

With 33 points and 12 goals against Toronto in the postseason, Marchand has undoubtedly earned his place among the great Maple Leaf playoff villains.

Reaction to Brad Marchand's OT Winner Against Maple Leafs

Brad Marchand’s OT goal not only stunned the Leafs but also narrowed their series lead to 2-1—and drew reactions across the hockey world.

“Anybody but him, anybody but him... Anybody but him, oh f**k,” said NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette, capturing the frustration of Leafs fans everywhere.

Leafs head coach Craig Berube acknowledged Marchand's impact.

“With Marchand on the line, it just adds more creativity to it. He is a good player who makes plays. There are subtle little things he does on the ice. It makes it a more dangerous line offensively,” he said postgame. (per dailyhive.com)

On the other bench, Panthers coach Paul Maurice couldn’t help but add a touch of humor when asked about coaching Brad Marchand instead of facing him:

“I swear less.”

Marchand has racked up four points in three playoff games against the Leafs so far. With the series heating up, all eyes now turn to Game 4 on Sunday.

