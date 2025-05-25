Brendan Shanahan landing spots: Top 4 destinations for Ex-Maple Leafs President other than NY Islanders

Brendan Shanahan is no longer a part of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

It's been two days since Keith Pelley and MLSE announced they wouldn't be renewing the former president of hockey operations' contract. Shanahan spent 11 years in the role, having been allowed to see through the turnaround of the Maple Leafs' rebuild.

The 56-year-old constructed what became well known as the "Shanaplan." It all centered around their supremely talented forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. Then came hometown boy John Tavares, a few years later in free agency, to create the Core 4.

Four of the best forwards in the world, all taking up substantial chunks of the Maple Leafs' salary cap space. It was an intriguing new vision on how to build a team in the NHL, though it certainly came with some risk. Unfortunately for Shanahan, that risk came back to haunt him in the end.

Toronto had all of the regular-season success you could ask for. Nine consecutive playoff appearances and massive production from their four superstars. The problem was it never translated to the postseason, and I mean never. Just two series wins in those nine years saw the Brendan Shanahan experience end in disappointing fashion.

While his time in Toronto didn't go exactly how he would've liked, Shanahan is still a very bright hockey mind and should draw interest around the league now that he's available.

The New York Islanders had already been reported to have spoken with Shanahan in recent days; however, Pierre LeBrun poured cold water on that scenario on Saturday on X (formerly Twitter).

With the Islanders out of the mix, many are now speculating who else could have an interest in Shanahan. The failures from his tenure with the Maple Leafs could provide him with a new mindset and perspective moving forward.

Let's take a look at four other landing spots that could make sense for Brendan Shanahan.

Top 4 landing spots for Brendan Shanahan besides the NY Islanders

1: Nashville Predators

The 2024-25 campaign was a disaster in Nashville. GM Barry Trotz went all in during free agency, convincing many to feel they were for sure a playoff team and potentially a cup contender. Instead, a poor start dragged on all year, resulting in a 30-44-8 finish.

Trotz has just two years of front office experience under his belt so far, and with no president of hockey operations currently employed, he and the Predators could use an experienced hockey mind like Brendan Shanahan to come in.

2: Detroit Red Wings

How about the Detroit Red Wings? It's the organization where Shanahan had so much success as a player, including three Stanley Cup Championships. He just so happened to do so alongside current Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman.

It's safe to say Yzerman and Shanahan have a great relationship, and with no official president of hockey operations currently in Detroit, the opening is there for the taking.

3: Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are desperate to make a return to the playoffs. 14 consecutive seasons of missing the dance is tied for the longest active drought in major sports. How the team does in 2025-26 will play a massive role in the fate of GM Kevyn Adams.

Without a formal president of hockey operations in Buffalo, it would certainly be a smart move to discuss the possibility of bringing Brendan Shanahan into the fold.

4: New Jersey Devils

Lastly, the team Brendan Shanahan was drafted by back in 1987. The New Jersey Devils look like a team on the rise, just waiting to take that next step. They have all of the young core pieces in place; it's time to execute and contend for Stanley Cups.

Tom Fitzgerald is currently the GM and president of hockey operations. Could he move to be solely the GM and add Shanahan to strengthen the front office?

