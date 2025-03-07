The New York Islanders have taken the first step of apparently signaling to the rest of the NHL that they don't seriously expect to contend for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Ad

They've traded veteran forward Brock Nelson and William Dufour to the Colorado Avalanche; in return, they're receiving forward Calum Ritchie, a first-round selection in the 2026 or 2027 NHL draft, a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL draft and defenseman Oliver Kylington.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Nelson's tenure as a member of the Islanders comes to a close after 901 career games, all spent wearing the New York jersey. He was selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2010 NHL draft, and had been a mainstay in their lineup since 2013-14.

Brock Nelson Trade: Winners and losers from deal between Islanders and Avalanche

Winner: Brock Nelson

Ad

Brock Nelson now has a legitimate chance at winning the Stanley Cup with a stacked Colorado Avalanche, which features some of the most dynamic offensive weapons available in the NHL today.

Not only is Nelson able to contribute offensively, but he also has been known for his defensive play over the years, which can go a long way toward making a deep postseason run.

The Islanders have been eliminated in the opening round of the postseason in each of the last two years, and Nelson is chomping at the bit to advance further this time around.

Ad

Winner: NY Islanders

While it was a difficult decision to trade a player that not only was popular in the dressing room and with the fans but was also a constant threat to exceed 30 goals scored a season, the Islanders received good assets in return for Nelson.

Additionally, Nelson is up for a new contract after the season; the Islanders didn't want to risk him leaving on the open market for nothing in return.

Ad

Loser: Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche are the ones who could ultimately emerge as the losers in this deal if things don't work out.

Nelson is a pending free agent at the end of the season, and there's no guarantee that the Avalanche will be able to re-sign him. Furthermore, if Nelson doesn't ultimately work out with them, they'll have traded valuable draft capital along with a highly-touted prospect for nothing more than a rental player.

Ad

Loser: Lou Lamoreillo

Ultimately, Islanders' President of Hockey Operations Lou Lamoreillo emerges as the top loser with the Islanders after this trade, which signalled that once again, the team he built is not a serious contender to do damage in the playoffs.

How much longer Islanders ownership chooses to allow Lamoreillo to continue to oversee a club full of mostly over-the-hill veterans with a playing style that isn't sustainable throughout an 82-game schedule remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama