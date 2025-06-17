Bruins' 2025 NHL Draft board: Top 3 prospects who fit Boston’s long-term needs

The Boston Bruins failed to make the playoffs this season. They were sellers at the trade deadline and ended up being one of the worst teams in the league.

Boston is likely about to enter a rebuild or a retool phase, and will have the seventh pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Ahead of the draft, which takes place on June 27-28, here are three prospects who fit the Bruins' needs.

Top 3 prospects who fit the Bruins' needs

#1, Jake O'Brien, C

Boston needs to get better at center, and Jake O'Brien has been heavily mocked to the Bruins throughout the draft process.

Trending

O'Brien played in the OHL at Brantford and fits Boston well. The 6-foot-2 centerman can be a future first-line center in the NHL and be someone Boston builds around.

O'Brien recorded 32 goals and 66 assists for 98 points last season in the OHL.

#2, Caleb Desnoyers, C

If Jake O'Brien is gone by the seventh pick, Caleb Desnoyers could very well be there.

Desnoyers is the seventh-ranked prospect in the draft, according to NHL.com. He played in the QMJHL last season and is a 6-foot-2 center who can bring plenty of offense to Boston's roster.

Desnoyers recorded 35 goals and 49 assists for 84 points in 56 games. He's also a shutdown centerman who can play against other teams' best players like Aleksander Barkov does in Florida.

#3, Brady Martin, C

Boston should use the seventh pick on a center, and Brady Martin is another name to watch.

Martin is a power forward and plays a style of hockey that Bruins fans will fall in love with. He's a hard worker who isn't afraid to use his body. He can also add offense and be a first or second-line center in the NHL.

Martin recorded 33 goals and 39 assists for 72 points last season in the OHL. Although he's only 6-foot and 178 lbs, Martin plays way bigger than that and should carve out a solid NHL career.

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

