  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Boston Bruins
  • Bruins lineup: Boston's projected lineup for game against New York Rangers | Feb. 1, 2025

Bruins lineup: Boston's projected lineup for game against New York Rangers | Feb. 1, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Feb 01, 2025 08:30 GMT
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins (image credit: IMAGN)

The Boston Bruins return to the ice on Saturday for an original six matchup with the New York Rangers at TD Garden.

The Bruins (25-22-6) are coming off two consecutive blowout losses, where they were outscored 13-4 combined by the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets. The Rangers (24-22-4) have also dropped two games in a row, including a 4-0 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Boston is fifth in the tight Atlantic division with 56 points, just one point out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, New York is sixth in the Metropolitan division, five points back of a playoff spot.

also-read-trending Trending

Star defenseman Charlie McAvoy returned from a seven-game absence on Thursday, which leaves only Hampus Lindholm (lower body) and Mark Kastelic (undisclosed) on the IR for Boston. Forward Oliver Washlstrom is day-to-day with an illness and could be an option on Saturday.

Boston Bruins projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak

Line 2. LW Brad Marchand - C Elias Lindholm - RW Charlie Coyle

Line 3. LW Trent Frederic - C Matt Poitras - RW Justin Brazeau

Line 4. LW Cole Koepke - C John Beecher - RW Vinni Lettieri

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Mason Lohrei - RD Charlie McAvoy

Pair 2. LD Parker Wotherspoon - RD Brandon Carlo

Pair 1. LD Nikita Zadorov - RD Andrew Peeke

Goalies:

Starter - Jeremy Swayman

Backup - Joonas Korpisalo

Power Play:

First Unit - Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy

Second Unit - Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Matt Poitras, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke

Second Unit - Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, Parker Wotherspoon, Mason Lohrei

Odds for Bruins vs. Rangers and Boston's upcoming schedule

Saturday's matinee matchup between the Bruins and Rangers opens as a pick-em on the moneyline.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, Boston and New York are both -110. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $110 wager on the Bruins would win $100 and a $110 bet on the Rangers would also win $100.

Saturday caps of the week for Boston. They'll stay home to start next week as they host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The Bruins will then make a quick trip to New York to face the Rangers again on Wednesday before a Saturday home game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी