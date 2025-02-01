Bruins lineup: Boston's projected lineup for game against New York Rangers | Feb. 1, 2025

The Boston Bruins return to the ice on Saturday for an original six matchup with the New York Rangers at TD Garden.

The Bruins (25-22-6) are coming off two consecutive blowout losses, where they were outscored 13-4 combined by the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets. The Rangers (24-22-4) have also dropped two games in a row, including a 4-0 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Boston is fifth in the tight Atlantic division with 56 points, just one point out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, New York is sixth in the Metropolitan division, five points back of a playoff spot.

Star defenseman Charlie McAvoy returned from a seven-game absence on Thursday, which leaves only Hampus Lindholm (lower body) and Mark Kastelic (undisclosed) on the IR for Boston. Forward Oliver Washlstrom is day-to-day with an illness and could be an option on Saturday.

Boston Bruins projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak

Line 2. LW Brad Marchand - C Elias Lindholm - RW Charlie Coyle

Line 3. LW Trent Frederic - C Matt Poitras - RW Justin Brazeau

Line 4. LW Cole Koepke - C John Beecher - RW Vinni Lettieri

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Mason Lohrei - RD Charlie McAvoy

Pair 2. LD Parker Wotherspoon - RD Brandon Carlo

Pair 1. LD Nikita Zadorov - RD Andrew Peeke

Goalies:

Starter - Jeremy Swayman

Backup - Joonas Korpisalo

Power Play:

First Unit - Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy

Second Unit - Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Matt Poitras, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke

Second Unit - Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, Parker Wotherspoon, Mason Lohrei

Odds for Bruins vs. Rangers and Boston's upcoming schedule

Saturday's matinee matchup between the Bruins and Rangers opens as a pick-em on the moneyline.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, Boston and New York are both -110. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $110 wager on the Bruins would win $100 and a $110 bet on the Rangers would also win $100.

Saturday caps of the week for Boston. They'll stay home to start next week as they host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The Bruins will then make a quick trip to New York to face the Rangers again on Wednesday before a Saturday home game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

