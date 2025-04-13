Bruins lineup today: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Pittsburgh Penguins | April 13, 2025

The Boston Bruins will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday on the road as they enter the final stretch of the regular season.

Boston - 2-3 in their last five after the 5-2 Chicago Blackhawks defeat on Thursday - aims to return to the win column with a victory at the Penguins.

On the flip side, Pittsburgh is heading into the Bruins vs. Penguins game with momentum after a 5-0 shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks and a 4-2 New Jersey Devils triumph on Friday.

Based on the latest standings, both teams have already been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention; however, with the end of the season, both clubs will be looking to end the year strong.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Fabian Lysell Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - Riley Duran Cole Koepke - John Beecher - Jakub Lauko

Defense

Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju Michael Callahan - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei Marat Khusnutdinov, Pavel Zacha, Fabian Lysell, Nikita Zadorov, Henri Jokiharju

Penalty Kill

Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Mason Lohrei, Andrew Peeke John Beecher, Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon, Henri Jokiharju

Looking at the odds for Bruins vs. Penguins game and upcoming games on Boston's schedule to wrap up the year

Pittsburgh is a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks for Sunday's Bruins vs. Penguins game. However, the odds are pretty close to even.

On FanDuel, the Penguins hold a -146 odds as favorites, whereas the Bruins are marked as +122 underdogs. In contrast, DraftKings lists Pittsburgh as a -148 favorite, while Boston has +124 odds underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $148 bet on Pittsburgh as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. Conversely, a $100 bet on Boston as the underdog could win $122 in addition to the original bet.

Following the Bruins vs. Penguins game, Boston will head home to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday in their final game of the regular season.

