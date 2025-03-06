Bruins lineup today: Boston's projected lineup for game against Carolina Hurricanes | March 6, 2025

The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The two teams aren't close in the standings, but they'll be in close proximity tonight at 7 p.m. EST. Boston is 28-27-8 on the year and in seventh in the Atlantic Division. Carolina is 36-22-4 and in second in the Metropolitan Division.

Boston has some injuries to account for tonight. Left wing Brad Marchand is week-to-week now with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy remains on Injured Reserve following his 4 Nations injury. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm is also on IR.

With that in mind, here's what the lineup should look like today. Bear in mind that it can change before the puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak LW Georgii Merkulov - C Elias Lindholm - RW Charlie Coyle LW Justin Brazeau - C Matthew Poitras - RW Cole Koepke LW Jeffrey Viel - C John Beecher - RW Mark Kastelic

Defense Pairs:

Nikita Zadorov - Brandon Carlo Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke Ian Mitchell - Parker Wotherspoon

Goaltenders:

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay Units:

Pavel Zacha, Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei Justin Brazeau, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei

Penalty Kill Lines:

Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Brandon Carlo

Boston's playoff hopes took a hit after a disappointing loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday in which it was outscored 6-3.

Odds for tonight's Bruins game and a look at the upcoming schedule

Tonight, the Boston Bruins are underdogs on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:

The Hurricanes are -213 to win outright.

Boston is +170 on the moneyline.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -120, and the under is -102.

The puck line is Hurricanes -1.5, which is +208.

Boston is -124 to cover.

After today's game, Boston will be on the road for one more contest before heading home. They'll take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST.

The Bruins are underdogs tonight (Imagn)

Then, they'll enjoy a one-game return home against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT before visiting the Ottawa Senators on March 13 at 7 p.m. EDT.

