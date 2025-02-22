Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Anaheim Ducks | Feb. 22 2025

Tonight, the Boston Bruins will look to make a statement in their first game back following the 4 Nations Face-Off. Across from them on the ice will be an Anaheim Ducks team looking to make a push in the Western Conference wild-card race.

Prior to the break, the Bruins were in the midst of a two-game skid that saw them go 5-5-0 over their last ten. The team is sitting in sixth place in a competitive Atlantic Division, just two points behind the fourth-place Senators, who are holding onto the top wild-card spot in the conference.

Meanwhile, out West, Anaheim is sitting in sixth place in the Pacific Division, six points behind the Flames and just two points ahead of the Kraken.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak Brad Marchand - Elias Lindholm - Charlie Coyle Trent Frederic - Matthew Poitras - Justin Brazeau Cole Koepke - John Beecher - Mark Kastelic

Defense

Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke Michael Callahan - Jordan Oesterle

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei Oliver Wahlstrom, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Jordan Oesterle

Penalty Kill

Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, Mason Lohrei, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the odds for tonight's Bruins vs Ducks game, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks, Boston is unsurprisingly sitting as a comfortable betting favorite, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise given how well the team has played this season.

On FanDuel, Boston is a -205 favorite, while on the flip side, Anaheim is a +168 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Boston is a -205 favorite, while Anaheim is a +170 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $205 bet on Boston as the favorites to win $100 on DraftKings in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on Anaheim could win $170 in addition to the initial bet.

Following tonight's game, the Bruins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday and the New York Islanders on Thursday before hitting the road for a two-game stretch to kick off March.

First, the team will play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Mar. 1. On Sunday, Mar. 2, they will face the Minnesota Wild.

