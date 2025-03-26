Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Anaheim Ducks | Mar. 26, 2025

Tonight, the Boston Bruins will look to snap a six-game skid when they collide with the Anaheim Ducks on the road. The Bruins are in the midst of their second six-game skid of the year, and won't like to log their longest losing streak of the season.

In their most recent outing, Boston dropped a lopsided loss to the LA Kings, wrapping up a back-to-back that had seen them fall to the San Jose Sharks the night before.

On the flip side, Anaheim is heading into tonight's contest after a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the week, which dropped them to just 2-3 over their last five.

With Boston in a free fall, the team now finds itself sitting six points outside of wildcard contention, with a potential postseason berth slipping further out of reach.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov - Casey Mittelstadt - David Pastrnak Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - Fabian Lysell Cole Koepke - Elias Lindholm - Vinni Lettieri Jakub Lauko - John Beecher - Patrick Brown

Defense

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke Michael Callahan - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei Vinni Lettieri, Pavel Zacha, Marat Khusnutdinov, Fabian Lysell, Henri Jokiharju

Penalty Kill

Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon

Looking at the previous meeting between the Bruins and the Ducks this season, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Tonight's game between the Bruins and the Ducks will be the second, and final, meeting of the regular season between these two teams.

In late February, the two collided in Boston, with the Ducks picking up a narrow 3-2 win in OT thanks to a game-winning goal from Leo Carlsson with just 1:21 left to go in overtime.

Following tonight's game, the Bruins will head to Detroit for a showdown with the Red Wings on Saturday before returning home for a showdown with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

The team will then hit the road for a showdown with the Habs on Thursday, before returning home to wrap up the week with a game against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

