Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres | April 6, 2025

The Boston Bruins are right back in action as they complete a back-to-back weekend set of games on Sunday night against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. The Bruins (31-37-9) crushed Carolina 5-1 at home on Saturday night, while Buffalo (33-36-6) squeaked out a 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay at home on Saturday night.
Before Saturday's win, Boston had lost 10 games in a row as they've plummeted down the standings. With 71 points, they sit last in the Atlantic division and have been eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2016. Meanwhile, Buffalo is in a similar spot, having been all but officially eliminated with 72 points as the seventh seed.
Top defensemen Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) remain on IR and may not return this season. Forward Mark Kastelic (upper body) is also out of the Bruins' lineup.
Boston Bruins projected lines tonight
Forwards
Line 1. LW Morgan Geekie - C Elias Lindholm - RW David Pastrnak
Line 2. LW Pavel Zacha - C Caseyz Mittelstadt - RW Fabian Lysell
Line 3. LW Marat Khusnutdinov - C Fraser Minten - RW Vinni Lettieri
Line 4. LW Jakub Lauko - C John Beecher - RW Cole Koepke
Defense
Pair 1. LD Nikita Zadorov - RD Andrew Peeke
Pair 2. LD Parker Wotherspoon - RD Henri Jokiharju
Pair 1. LD Mason Lohrei - RD Ian Mitchell
Goalies
Starter - Joonas Korpisalo
Backup - Jeremy Swayman
Power Play
First Unit - Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, Morgan Geekie, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei
Second Unit - Vinni Lettieri, Pavel Zacha, Marat Khusnutdinov, Fabian Lysell, Ian Mitchell
Penalty Kill
First Unit - Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke
Second Unit - Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju
Odds for Bruins vs. Sabres and Boston's upcoming schedule
Boston opens as a road underdog to win in Buffalo on Sunday night.
On Odds Shark, the Bruins are +150 road underdogs, while the Sabres are -175 home favorites. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $100 wager on Boston could win $150, while a $175 bet on Buffalo would net just $100.
Boston will stay on the road after this weekend and head to New Jersey for a match-up with the Devils on Tuesday night. The B's then return home to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. They will finish off the week in Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Sunday afternoon.
