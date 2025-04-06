Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres | April 6, 2025

The Boston Bruins are right back in action as they complete a back-to-back weekend set of games on Sunday night against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. The Bruins (31-37-9) crushed Carolina 5-1 at home on Saturday night, while Buffalo (33-36-6) squeaked out a 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay at home on Saturday night.

Before Saturday's win, Boston had lost 10 games in a row as they've plummeted down the standings. With 71 points, they sit last in the Atlantic division and have been eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2016. Meanwhile, Buffalo is in a similar spot, having been all but officially eliminated with 72 points as the seventh seed.

Top defensemen Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) remain on IR and may not return this season. Forward Mark Kastelic (upper body) is also out of the Bruins' lineup.

Boston Bruins projected lines tonight

Forwards

Line 1. LW Morgan Geekie - C Elias Lindholm - RW David Pastrnak

Line 2. LW Pavel Zacha - C Caseyz Mittelstadt - RW Fabian Lysell

Line 3. LW Marat Khusnutdinov - C Fraser Minten - RW Vinni Lettieri

Line 4. LW Jakub Lauko - C John Beecher - RW Cole Koepke

Defense

Pair 1. LD Nikita Zadorov - RD Andrew Peeke

Pair 2. LD Parker Wotherspoon - RD Henri Jokiharju

Pair 1. LD Mason Lohrei - RD Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Starter - Joonas Korpisalo

Backup - Jeremy Swayman

Power Play

First Unit - Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, Morgan Geekie, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei

Second Unit - Vinni Lettieri, Pavel Zacha, Marat Khusnutdinov, Fabian Lysell, Ian Mitchell

Penalty Kill

First Unit - Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke

Second Unit - Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju

Odds for Bruins vs. Sabres and Boston's upcoming schedule

Boston opens as a road underdog to win in Buffalo on Sunday night.

On Odds Shark, the Bruins are +150 road underdogs, while the Sabres are -175 home favorites. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $100 wager on Boston could win $150, while a $175 bet on Buffalo would net just $100.

Boston will stay on the road after this weekend and head to New Jersey for a match-up with the Devils on Tuesday night. The B's then return home to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. They will finish off the week in Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Sunday afternoon.

