Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres | Jan. 28 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Jan 28, 2025 16:28 GMT
Looking at the Boston Bruins projected lines for tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres

The Boston Bruins (25-20-6) will look to make it three in a row when they collide with the Buffalo Sabres (18-26-5) on the road on Tuesday. While Boston's heading into the game with plenty of momentum on their side, Buffalo is heading into tonight's game in the midst of a two-game losing streak that most recently saw them drop a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Leading up to Tuesday's Atlantic Division showdown, Boston is sitting at No. 4 in the divisional standings with 56 points, tied with the No. 3 Ottawa Senators, while Buffalo sits in the last place with 41 points, 12 points behind the seventh-place Red Wings.

With Boston hoping to clinch a playoff spot, or hold on to a Wild Card spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team will look to pick up their third straight win in tonight's road game.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

  1. Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  2. Brad Marchand - Matthew Poitras - Charlie Coyle
  3. Trent Frederic - Elias Lindholm - Vinni Lettieri
  4. Max Jones - John Beecher - Justin Brazeau

Defense:

  1. Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke
  2. Michael Callahan - Brandon Carlo
  3. Mason Lohrei - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies:

  • Jeremy Swayman
  • Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay:

  1. Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei
  2. Vinni Lettieri, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, Jordan Oesterle, Morgan Geekie

Penalty Kill:

  1. Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Parker Wotherspoon, Brandon Carlo
  2. Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke

Looking at the odds for tonight's Bruins vs Sabres game, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Heading into Tuesday's game between the Bruins and the Sabres, Boston is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks. However, despite how well the team has played this season, the odds for tonight's game are close.

On FanDuel, Boston has -115 odds while Buffalo has -104 odds. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, the odds are dead even with both Boston and Buffalo having -110 odds.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $115 bet on Boston as the favorite to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $104 bet on Buffalo would win $100. Over on DraftKings, a $110 bet on either team would win $100.

Following this game, the Bruins will head back home to kick off a three-game home stretch that will see the team host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, the Rangers on Saturday, and the Minnesota Wild next Tuesday before hitting the road once more.

