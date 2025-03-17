  • home icon
Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres | March 17, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Mar 17, 2025 14:26 GMT
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn

The Boston Bruins will return to action Monday when they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden for a divisional matchup. The Bruins (30-30-8) suffered 6-2 loss at home to Tampa Bay in their last game, while the Sabres (26-33-6) earned a 4-3 shootout win in comeback fashion against the Golden Knights.

Boston remains a part of the logjam in the Eastern Conference wildcard race. With 68 points, they sit in seventh in the Atlantic division, four points out of a playoff spot. Buffalo is last in the Atlantic, and 29th overall in the league standings with just 58 points.

The Bruins are missing their two best defensemen: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Hampus Lindholm (kneecap). They're both listed on the IR and likely to miss the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak

Line 2. LW Cole Koepke - C Casey Mittelstadt - RW Vinni Lettieri

Line 3. LW Marat Khusnutdinov - C Elias Lindholm - RW Jakub Lauko

Line 4. LW John Beecher - C Patrick Brown - RW Mark Kastelic

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Mason Lohrei - RD Andrew Peeke

Pair 2. LD Nikita Zadorov - RD Henri Jokiharju

Pair 1. LD Parker Wotherspoon - RD Ian Mitchell

Goalies:

Starter - Jeremy Swayman

Backup - Joonas Korpisalo

Power Play:

First Unit - Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, Morgan Geekie, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei

Second Unit - Vinni Lettieri, Pavel Zacha, Marat Khusnutdinov, Henri Jokiharju, Ian Mitchell

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke

Second Unit - Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Parker Wotherspoon, Mason Lohrei

Odds for Bruins vs. Sabres and Boston's upcoming schedule

The Bruins are a slight home favorite to beat the Sabres on Monday at TD Garden.

On Odds Shark, Boston is a -125 home favorite, while Buffalo is a +105 road underdog. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $125 wager on the B's would win $100 and a $110 bet on the Sabres would net $105.

Following Monday's game, Boston will head on a five-game road trip. That trip will begin on Thursday night in Vegas against the Golden Knights. They will then travel to San Jose to face the Sharks on Saturday night, followed by a matchup with the Kings in LA on Sunday night.

Edited by Krutik Jain
