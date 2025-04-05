Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Carolina Hurricanes | April 5, 2025

Tonight, the Boston Bruins will collide with the Carolina Hurricanes as the team looks to put a stop to its 10-game skid. Since winning back-to-back games in early March, Boston has been unable to get back in the win column, falling to last place in the Atlantic Division.
While, at one point, the team was actually holding onto a top-three spot in the divisional standings, the further into the season we've progressed, the worse things have gotten for the Bruins.
While Boston's hopes of a playoff berth have disappeared amid their recent skid, Carolina has already clinched a spot in the playoffs.
Boston Bruins projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
- Cole Koepke - Elias Lindholm - Fabian Lysell
- Marat Khusnutdinov - Casey Mittelstadt - Vinni Lettieri
- Jakub Lauko - John Beecher - Patrick Brown
Defense
- Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju
- Parker Wotherspoon - Andrew Peeke
- Mason Lohrei - Ian Mitchell
Goalies
- Jeremy Swayman
- Joonas Korpisalo
Powerplay
- Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei
- Marat Khusnutdinov, Pavel Zacha, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Ian Mitchell
Penalty Kill
- Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke
- Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharji
Looking at the previous meetings between the Bruins and the Hurricanes, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule
Tonight's showdown between the Bruins and the Hurricanes will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams.
Back in late October, the two sides faced off in Carolina, with the Hurricanes able to pick up a convincing 8-2 win that saw both Jack Roslovic and Andrei Svechnikov flirt with hat tricks.
Then, in early March, the two sides ran things back in Carolina, with the Hurricanes able to pick up their second win (3-2) of the regular-season series.
Following tonight's game, the Bruins will head to Buffalo for a showdown with the Sabres on Sunday. The team will then collide with the Devils on Tuesdaybefore heading back home to host the Blackhawks on Thursday to wrap up the week.
