Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against Chicago Blackhawks | April 10, 2025

Tonight, the Boston Bruins will look to make it two in a row when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden in Massachusetts.

In their most recent outing, Boston picked up a convincing 7-2 win over the New Jersey Devils, returning them to the win column after a 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

While Boston's won two of their last three, thanks to the team's astounding 10-game skid from mid March to early April, the team still finds themselves at the bottom of the Atlantic Division.

This will be the first time that Boston has missed the playoffs since the 2016 season, and just the third time they've missed the postseason since 2007.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Fabian Lysell Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - Vinni Lettieri Cole Koepke - John Beecher - Jakub Lauko

Defense

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke Michael Callahan - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei Marat Khusnutdinov, Pavel Zacha, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Henri Jokiharju

Penalty Kill

Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke John Beecher, Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon, Henri Jokiharju

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Bruins and the Blackhawks, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Bruins and Blackhawks, it should come as little surprise that Boston is sitting as a betting favorite despite their recent struggles.

On FanDuel, Boston is a -184 favorite while Chicago is a +152 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Boston is a -180 favorite while Chicago is a +150 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $184 bet on Boston as the favorite to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Chicago could win $150 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game against the Blackhawks, Boston will have just two games left on their regular season schedule. On Sunday, the team will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road, before the Bruins then return home to wrap up the season against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, Apr. 15.

