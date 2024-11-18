  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Boston Bruins
  • Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | Nov. 18, 2024

Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | Nov. 18, 2024

By Cole Shelton
Modified Nov 18, 2024 15:43 GMT
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | Nov. 18, 2024- Image Source: Imagn

The Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. EST.

Boston (8-8-3) is coming off a 3-2 OT loss at home to St. Louis on Saturday. Ahead of the game, here is what the Bruins' projected lineup is expected to look like.

Bruins projected lines

Forwards

  • Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  • Brad Marchand - Elias Lindholm - Justin Brazeau
  • Georgii Merkulov - Charlie Coyle - Trent Frederic
  • Riley Tufte - Mark Kastelic - Cole Kopeke

Boston is averaging just 2.47 goals per game. The Bruins offense is led by David Pastrnak who has 18 points, Brad Marchand has 13 points and Elias Lindholm has nine points.

also-read-trending Trending
“We’re trying to be positive,” Frederic said about the loss to the Blues, via NHL.com “I think guys are trying to have fun at the rink, and the staff does a good job of that. I would say there’s obviously some frustration.
“I think everyone, the team’s not having the year we predicted, or started we thought we’ve done in the past and stuff, but we can turn it around in any second, and I think it’s not going to take much. We’re not that far away.”

Defenseman

  • Jordan Oesterle - Charlie McAvoy
  • Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo
  • Nikita Zadorov - Parker Wortherspoon

The Bruins blue line does have some key injuries as Hampus Lindholm and Andrew Peeke are both out due to an injury.

Goalies

  • Jeremy Swayman
  • Joonas Korpisalo

Swayman will get the start on Monday. This season, he's 5-6-2 with a 3.35 GAA and a .888 SV%. In his career against Columbus, he's 4-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins: Preview

Boston is a -225 favorite, while Columbus is a +185 underdog. The over/under is set at 6 goals.

The Bruins are coming off back-to-back losses but this is a great spot for Boston to get a big win at home here. The Blue Jackets' goaltending has been an issue as Boston should be able to score plenty of goals and cruise to a big win at home to get back into the win column.

Prediction: Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 1

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी