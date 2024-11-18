Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | Nov. 18, 2024

The Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. EST.

Boston (8-8-3) is coming off a 3-2 OT loss at home to St. Louis on Saturday. Ahead of the game, here is what the Bruins' projected lineup is expected to look like.

Bruins projected lines

Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand - Elias Lindholm - Justin Brazeau

Georgii Merkulov - Charlie Coyle - Trent Frederic

Riley Tufte - Mark Kastelic - Cole Kopeke

Boston is averaging just 2.47 goals per game. The Bruins offense is led by David Pastrnak who has 18 points, Brad Marchand has 13 points and Elias Lindholm has nine points.

“We’re trying to be positive,” Frederic said about the loss to the Blues, via NHL.com “I think guys are trying to have fun at the rink, and the staff does a good job of that. I would say there’s obviously some frustration.

“I think everyone, the team’s not having the year we predicted, or started we thought we’ve done in the past and stuff, but we can turn it around in any second, and I think it’s not going to take much. We’re not that far away.”

Defenseman

Jordan Oesterle - Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov - Parker Wortherspoon

The Bruins blue line does have some key injuries as Hampus Lindholm and Andrew Peeke are both out due to an injury.

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Swayman will get the start on Monday. This season, he's 5-6-2 with a 3.35 GAA and a .888 SV%. In his career against Columbus, he's 4-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins: Preview

Boston is a -225 favorite, while Columbus is a +185 underdog. The over/under is set at 6 goals.

The Bruins are coming off back-to-back losses but this is a great spot for Boston to get a big win at home here. The Blue Jackets' goaltending has been an issue as Boston should be able to score plenty of goals and cruise to a big win at home to get back into the win column.

Prediction: Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 1

