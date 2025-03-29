Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Detroit Red Wings | Mar. 29, 2025

The Boston Bruins will look to snap their longest losing streak of the season when they face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. The Bruins were handed a 6-2 loss by the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, which came on the heels of a 7-2 defeat to the LA Kings on Sunday.

While Boston is heading into Saturday's matchup on a seven-game skid, Detroit is on a two-game losing streak, suffering losses to the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators.

The Bruins are seventh in the Atlantic Division, three points behind the Red Wings. Their seven-game skid has dropped them six points outside of wild-card contention in the East.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov - Casey Mittelstadt - David Pastrnak Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - Fabian Lysell Cole Koepke - Elias Lindholm - Vinni Lettieri Jakub Lauko - John Beecher - Patrick Brown

Defense

Parker Wotherspoon - Henri Jokiharju Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke Michael Callahan - Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

Elias Lindhllm, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei Marat Khusnutdinov, Pavel Zacha, Fabian Lysell, Vinni Lettieri, Henri Jokiharju

Penalty Kill

Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Parker Wotherspoon, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju

Looking at previous meeting between the Bruins and Red Wings and upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Saturday's game between the Bruins and Red Wings will be their third and final regular-season meeting this campaign.

On Nov. 23, they faced off in Detroit, with Boston picking up a 2-1 win that put them on a two-game win streak. On Dec. 3, they ran things back in Boston, and the Bruins won 3-2 in overtime, extending their regular season record against the Red Wings to 2-0.

Following Saturday's game, Boston will head back home to host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, before hitting the road against the Habs on Thursday.

The team will wrap up the week with a home game against the Hurricanes, kicking off a back-to-back set that will then see them face the Sabres on April 6.

