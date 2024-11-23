Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against Detroit Red Wings | Nov. 23, 2024

Tonight, the Boston Bruins will look to build on the momentum of a 1-0 shutout win over the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday when they face off with the Detroit Red Wings. While Boston entered into this season with high hopes following a second-round elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, the team has struggled to keep up with the best of the best in a stacked Atlantic Division.

Te team is ranked fourth in the divisional standings, sitting one point behind the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning. On the flip side, the Red Wings are sitting in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with 18 points and will be heading into tonight's game after a win over the New York Islanders.

Leading up to tonight's game, Boston has just one player on the injury report, Hampus Lindholm, who is on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury that's expected to sideline him for multiple weeks.

Ahead of puck drop, the Bruins lines are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak LW Brad Marchand - C Elias Lindholm - RW Justin Brazeau

Brad Marchand - Elias Lindholm - Justin Brazeau LW Georgii Merkulov - C Charlie Coyle - RW Trent Frederic

Georgii Merkulov - Charlie Coyle - Trent Frederic LW John Beecher - C Mark Kastelic - RW Cole Koepke

Defense:

Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy Parker Wotherspoon - Brandon Carlo Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay:

Brad Marchand, Elias Lindholm, Georgii Merkulov, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Penalty Kill:

Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, Nikita Zadorov, Brandon Carlo Elias Lindholm, Trent Frederic, Andrew Peeke, Charlie McAvoy

Looking at the odds for tonight's Bruins vs Red Wings game, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Heading into tonight's game, the NHL community is split almost perfectly down the middle regarding tonight's game. On both BallyBet and BetRiver, the Bruins have -109 odds to win, while on the flip side, the Red Wings have -110 odds to win.

This means that a $109 bet on Boston would win $100, while on the flip side a $110 bet on Detroit would win $100. These odds are likely to change between the time of publication and puck drop.

Following tonight's game against Detroit, Boston will head back home to host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday in the first leg of a back-to-back. The team will then hit the road for a game against the Islanders the following night, before heading home for a game against the Penguins on Friday, Nov. 29.

The Bruins will then kick off December with a two-game home stretch that will see them host the Habs on Dec. 1, followed by a rematch with the Red Wings on Dec. 3.

