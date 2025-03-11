  • home icon
Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Florida Panthers | March 11, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 11, 2025 16:54 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Boston Bruins projected lines for tonight's game against the Florida Panthers (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Boston Bruins will collide with the reigning Stanley Cup champs in an Atlantic Division showdown that seems poised to deliver fireworks. Heading into tonight's game, Boston is fresh off a shutout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Panthers are in the midst of a six-game win streak.

Boston is tied for fifth in the divisional standings alongside the Canadiens and the Red Wings, with all three teams looking to clinch a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

Currently, all three teams are sitting four points outside of Wild Card contention, with the Senators and the Blue Jackets in position to clinch the two Wild Card spots out East.

On the flip side, the Panthers are sitting atop the Atlantic Division as the team looks to go back-to-back as Stanley Cup champions.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Forwards

  1. Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  2. Cole Koepke - Casey Mittelstadt - Vinni Lettieri
  3. Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - Jakub Lauko
  4. John Beecher - Mark Kastelic - Patrick Brown

Defense

  1. Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju
  2. Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke
  3. Parker Wotherspoon - Ian Mitchell

Goalies

  • Jeremy Swayman
  • Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

  1. Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei
  2. Cole Koepke, Elias Lindholm, Marat Khusnutdinov, Vinni Lettieri, Henry Jokiharju
Penalty Kill

  1. Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke
  2. Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon

Looking at the three previous meetings between the Bruins and Panthers this season, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Tonight's game between the Bruins and Panthers will be the fourth and final regular-season meeting between these two teams.

So far, the defending Stanley Cup champs lead the regular-season series with two wins early in the season. Boston, however, won the most recent game between the two teams on Jan. 10, picking up a 4-3 win in OT.

Tonight, the team will look to even up the regular-season series and make it two in a row against Florida.

Following tonight's game, Boston will head to Ottawa for a showdown with the Senators on Thursday, before then returning home to host the Lightning on Saturday.

The team will then kick off next week by hosting the Sabres, before hitting the road for a five-game stretch.

