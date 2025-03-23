Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against the LA Kings | March 23, 2025

The Boston Bruins continue their five-game road trip out west on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. The Bruins (30-32-9) fell 3-1 in San Jose on Saturday night, while the Kings (38-21-9) crushed Carolina 7-2 at home on Saturday afternoon.

Boston has been slipping down the standings in March, losers of five consecutive games, though they still find themselves somewhat in the mix of the wildcard race in the Eastern Conference. At 69 points, the B's are in seventh in the Atlantic division, and six points behind Montreal (75 points) for the final wildcard spot.

Meanwhile, LA (85 points) holds the second seed in the Pacific division and is five points behind the first-placed Vegas Golden Knights (90 points).

The Bruins will remain without their two best defensemen: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) who are both listed on IR and expected to miss the rest of the 2024-25 season. Forward Mark Kastelic (upper body) is also out for the remainder of the road trip.

Boston Bruins projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak

Line 2. LW Cole Koepke - C Casey Mittelstadt - RW Vinni Lettieri

Line 3. LW Marat Khusnutdinov - C Elias Lindholm - RW Fabian Lysell

Line 4. LW Jakub Lauko - C John Beecher - RW Patrick Brown

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Mason Lohrei - RD Andrew Peeke

Pair 2. LD Nikita Zadorov - RD Henri Jokiharju

Pair 1. LD Parker Wotherspoon - RD Michael Callahan

Goalies:

Starter - Jeremy Swayman

Backup - Joonas Korpisalo

Power Play:

First Unit - Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, Morgan Geekie, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei

Second Unit - Vinni Lettieri, Pavel Zacha, Marat Khusnutdinov, Henri Jokiharju, Michael Callahan

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke

Second Unit - Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Parker Wotherspoon, Mason Lohrei

Odds for Bruins vs. Kings and Boston's upcoming schedule

The Bruins are sizeable road underdogs for Sunday night's game against the Kings. On Odds Shark, Boston is a +205 road underdog, while LA is a -250 home favorite. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $100 wager on the B's could win $205 and a $250 bet on the Kings would net just $100.

Boston will have a couple of days off after their clash with the Kings before finishing the western portion of their road trip in Anaheim against the Ducks on Wednesday night. They will then head back east for a Saturday night showdown in Detroit against the Red Wings to conclude the trip.

