Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against Minnesota Wild | Feb. 4 2025

The Boston Bruins will host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 7:00 pm EST. Minnesota comes in with a 31-18-4 record for the No. 3 spott in the Central Division standings. Boston is 26-22-6 and is No. 6 in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division.

Boston has just one injury to note today. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm is on Injured Reserve but has been out since Nov. 12 due to a lower-body injury. He's on long-term IR. Everyone else is healthy and should be available tonight.

With that in mind, this is what their lines should look like. Note that the lineup is subject to change before tonight's puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak LW Brad Marchand - C Elias Lindholm - RW Charlie Coyle LW Trent Frederic - C Matthew Poitras - RW Oliver Wahlstrom LW Cole Koepke - C John Beecher - RW Justin Brazeau

Defense Pairs:

Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke Michael Callahan - Brandon Carlo

Goaltenders:

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay Lines:

Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy Justin Brazeau, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Penalty Kill Units:

Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, Mason Lohrei, Brandon Carlo

Boston is at home tonight after two straight home games. They lost 6-2 to the Winnipeg Jets by allowing six and then redeemed themselves with a 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Odds for tonight's Bruins contest and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Boston Bruins are favored to win despite being eight points back of the Minnesota Wild overall. Here are the official odds from Odds Shark:

Boston is -127 on the moneyline.

The Wild are +103 to win outright.

The puck line is Boston -1.5, which is +201.

The Wild are -239 to cover.

The total is set at 5.5 goals.

The over is -120, and the under is +100.

After tonight's home game, Boston hits the road for one game before starting another homestand. They'll visit the New York Rangers on February 5 at 7:00 pm EST.

Their four-game homestand includes contests with the Vegas Golden Knights (February 8), the Anaheim Ducks (February 22 after the break), the Toronto Maple Leafs (February 25), and the New York Islanders (February 27).

