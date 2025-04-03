  • home icon
  Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against the Montreal Canadiens | April 3, 2025

Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Montreal Canadiens | April 3, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 03, 2025 18:04 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Boston Bruins projected lines for tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Boston Bruins will collide with the Montreal Canadiens as they look to snap a nine-game losing streak.

In their most recent outing, Boston fell 4-3 to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. While the Bruins started the season out strong, the team has since struggled to find its rhythm while proving incapable of maintaining any momentum.

The last time the team won more than two games in a row was back in early December. Its current record is 30-36-9.

The team is sitting last in the Atlantic Division, with its hopes of clinching a spot in the playoffs nearly nonexistent at this point of the season.

also-read-trending Trending

On the flip side, Montreal is sitting in fifth place in the divisional standings, and is currently tied with the Rangers for the second Wild Card spot in the East.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  2. Cole Koepke - Elias Lindholm - Fabian Lysell
  3. Marat Khusnutdinov - Casey Mittelstadt - Vinni Lettieri
  4. Jakub Lauko - John Beecher - Patrick Brown

Defense

  1. Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju
  2. Parker Wotherspoon - Andrew Peeke
  3. Mason Lohrei - Ian Mitchell
Goalies

  1. Jeremy Swayman
  2. Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

  1. Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei
  2. Marat Khusnutdinov, Pavel Zacha, Vinni Lettieri, Henri Jokiharju, Ian Mitchell

Penalty Kill

  1. Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke
  2. Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju

Looking at the previous two meetings between the Bruins and the Canadiens, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Tonight's game between the Bruins and the Canadiens will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams.

Back in early October, the two teams collided in Boston, with the Bruins able to pick up a 6-4 win in just their second game of the season. The two divisional rivals then met in early December, with Boston again able to pick up a 6-3 win in a high-scoring affair.

Given that a full four months have passed since the two teams played, and Montreal is currently looking to stack wins in order to secure a spot in the postseason, tonight's divisional showdown seems poised to deliver fireworks.

Following tonight's game, Boston will return home to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, kicking off a back-to-back that will then see the team play the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
