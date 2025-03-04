Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Nashville Predators | March 4 2025

The Boston Bruins will look to get back in the win column when they collide with the Nashville Predators in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday. After snapping a five-game skid on Saturday with a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, which pushed their record this season to 28-25-8, the Bruins were shut out by the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Following its latest loss, which has dropped it to just 3-5-2 over its last 10, Boston is sitting in seventh place in a competitive Atlantic Division. Currently, the team sits 10 points ahead of the last-place Buffalo Sabres and just one point behind the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens, who are both tied for fifth.

On the flip side, Nashville is heading into tonight's game in the midst of a two-game skid that most recently saw it drop back-to-back losses to the New York Islanders and New York Rangers.

While Nashville's chances of clinching a wild-card spot in the postseason seem nonexistent, Boston is sitting on the cusp of a wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak Georgii Merkulov - Elias Lindholm - Charlie Coyle Justin Brazeau - Matthew Poitras, Cole Koepke Jeffrey Viel - John Beecher - Mark Kastelic

Defense

Nikita Zadorov - Brandon Carlo Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke Ian Mitchell - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

Pavel Zacha, Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei Justin Brazeau, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei

Penalty Kill

Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the odds for tonight's Bruins vs Predators game as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Bruins and the Predators, bettors are backing Boston to get the win. However, the odds are pretty narrow.

On FanDuel, Boston is a -126 favorite, while Nashville is a +105 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Boston is a -130 favorite, while Nashville is a +110 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $130 bet on Boston to win $100 in addition to the original bet on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on Nashville as the underdog could win $110 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's contest, Boston will head to Carolina for a showdown with the Hurricanes on Thursday, before heading to Tampa Bay for a game with the Lightning on Saturday.

From there, the team will return home to host the reigning Stanley Cup champs, the Florida Panthers, next Tuesday in a pivotal divisional matchup.

