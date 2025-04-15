Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against New Jersey Devils| April 15, 2025

The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the New Jersey Devils for their final game of the season, as they're not going to the playoffs. The Devils are, and they're 41-32-7. Boston is 33-39-9 on the year.

Tonight, Boston has two injuries to make note of. First, Charlie McAvoy has been on Injured Reserve since the 4 Nations Face-Off, and it was recently confirmed that the defenseman won't play again this year. Center Mark Kastelic is in the same boat and is not available tonight.

With that in mind, Boston should be rolling out a familiar lineup for the final outing tonight. Keep in mind that it can change ahead of the 7:00 pm EDT puck drop:

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Fabian Lysell Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - Riley Duran Cole Koepke - John Beecher - Jakub Lauko

Defensive Pairs:

Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju Michael Callahan - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay Lines:

Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei Marat Khusnutdinov, Pavel Zacha, Fabian Lysell, Nikita Zadorov, Henri Jokiharju

Penalty Kill Units:

Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Mason Lohrei, Andrew Peeke John Beecher, Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon, Henri Jokiharju

Boston is coming off a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and has the chance to wrap up with a home victory in front of their fans. They're in eighth place and could move up with a win.

Odds for tonight's Bruins game and what's next

The Bruins are home underdogs for the final time this season against the New Jersey Devils. Here are the official odds from Odds Shark:

New Jersey is -217 on the moneyline.

The Bruins are +170 to win outright.

The puck line is Devils -1.5, which is +172.

Boston is -202 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -115, and the under is -105.

The Bruins are underdogs tonight (Imagn)

After tonight, Boston wraps the 2024-25 season. It was a struggle-filled season, and it included firing their coach, trading their captain Brad Marchand, and missing the playoffs. Next up is free agency and the draft, but that'll come after the playoffs end in June.

