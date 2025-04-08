Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the New Jersey Devils | April 8, 2025

Tonight, the Boston Bruins will face the New Jersey Devils as the team enters the final stretch of the regular season. In their most recent outing, the team came up short against the Buffalo Sabres, returning them to the loss column after a 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday that snapped a ten-game losing streak for the franchise.
On the flip side, New Jersey is heading into tonight's contest on the back of a three-game winning streak, and in their most recent game, they shut out the New York Rangers.
Given their recent skid, Boston has fallen to the bottom of the Atlantic Division, and their playoff hopes have been wiped out. On the flip side, New Jersey is on the brink of the playoffs, however, the team has yet to officially clinch their berth.
Boston Bruins projected lines
Note: Lines are subject to change.
Forwards
- Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
- Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Fabian Lysell
- Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - Vinni Lettieri
- Jakub Lauko - John Beecher - Cole Koepke
Defense
- Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju
- Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke
- Parker Wotherspoon - Michael Callahan
Goalies
- Jeremy Swayman
- Joonas Korpisalo
Powerplay
- Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei
- Marat Khusnutdinov, Pavel Zacha, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Michael Callahan
Penalty Kill
- Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke
- John Beecher, Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon, Henri Jokiharju
Looking at the previous meeting between the Bruins and the Devils, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule
Tonight's game between the Bruins and the Devils will be the second of three games between these two teams this season. Back in January, the two sides faced off in New Jersey, and the Devils secured a 5-1 win thanks to an impressive offensive outing that saw Dawson Mercer find the back of the net twice.
Following tonight's game, Boston will collide with the Chicago Blackhawks at the TD Garden on Thursday before hitting the road for a showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Boston will then wrap up the season with a rematch against the Devils on Tuesday, April 15, which will bring an end to their regular season.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama