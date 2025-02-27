Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the New York Islanders | February 27, 2025

The Boston Bruins are back in action on Thursday night against the New York Islanders. Boston comes in clinging to slim playoff hopes at 27-24-8. The Islanders are 25-25-7. Boston is currently two points back of the final wildcard in the East, and New York is seven points back.

The only injuries Boston has to take note of are for Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy. McAvoy got hurt at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and Lindholm has been on injured reserve for a while. Neither will play tonight.

Their usual rotation should be the same as it was last time out. Note that it can change ahead of puck drop tonight at 7 p.m. EST.

Forwards:

LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak LW Brad Marchand - C Elias Lindholm - RW Charlie Coyle LW Trent Frederic - C Matthew Poitras - RW Justin Brazeau LW Cole Koepke - C John Beecher - RW Mark Kastelic

Defensive Pairs:

Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke Michael Callahan - Jordan Oesterle

Goalkeepers:

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay Units:

Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei Oliver Wahlstrom, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Jordan Oesterle

Penalty Kill Lines:

Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, Mason Lohrei, Brandon Carlo

The Bruins are coming off a brutal loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who came back and stole one in overtime.

a look at the upcoming schedule

The Boston Bruins are favored to win tonight against the New York Islanders. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:

Boston is -127 to win outright.

The Islanders are +102 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Boston -1.5, which is +190.

The Islanders are -230 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -120, and the under is +104.

To open the month of March, Boston will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST. They will then see the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST before they return home.

The Boston Bruins are favored to win (Imagn)

Boston returns home for just one game: a March 4 bout with the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. EST. Another two-game road trip follows.

